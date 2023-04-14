Steelers miss out on signing LB Bud Dupree

All the hype surrounding the Pittsburgh Steelers potentially bringing outside linebacker Bud Dupree back is over. According to NFL reporter Zach Klein, Dupree is headed to the Atlanta Falcons instead. According to ESPN reporter Jeremy Fowler, the length of the contract is what swayed Dupree to choose Atlanta over Pittsburgh.

With Dupree out of the mix and Jamir Jones recently released, finding a third edge rusher becomes a top NFL draft priority. The team’s lack of depth was exposed big time last season when T.J. Watt went on IR and the Steelers defense cannot afford another letdown in the pass rush department.

The Steelers were heavily in the mix on a Bud Dupree deal but Dupree preferred a one-year deal. Steelers prefer two-year deals on contracts of substance. So, Dupree is off to Atlanta, as @ZachKleinWSB said. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) April 14, 2023

More 2023 Steelers offseason!

