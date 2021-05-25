Steelers miss out on a quarterback in new 2022 mock draft

CBS Sports put out a new 2022 NFL mock draft and we decided to give it a close look at the Pittsburgh Steelers pick. The NFL and college football seasons are starting in just a few short months and it never hurts to get an understanding of who pundits consider the top prospects.

Chris Trapasso has the Steelers selecting No. 15 overall and selecting Ohio State offensive tackle Thayer Munford. Here’s what he had to say about Munford and his fit with the Steelers.

The offensive line reconstruction process doesn’t stop for the Steelers after the 2021 draft — where they picked two blockers. Munford has franchise left tackle talent.

This is a tough scenario for Pittsburgh because Trapasso has five quarterbacks coming off the board before the Steelers go on the clock. This would be less than ideal given this is almost certainly Ben Roethlisberger’s last season.

Nevertheless, Munford is a nice consolation prize and would fill a significant need for Pittsburgh on offense.

