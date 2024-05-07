Steelers miss out on free-agent WR Tyler Boyd

On Tuesday, the news came out that the Tennessee Titans had agreed to terms with former Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd. According to multiple sources, Boyd is signing a one-year contract with a potential value of $4.5 million.

Boyd is one of the most underrated receivers in the NFL during his career. Here’s how he ranks in Bengals history after eight seasons:

• 6,000 rec. yards (7th in franchise history)

• 513 receptions (4th in franchise history)

• 31 rec. touchdowns (11th in franchise history)

The Steelers were one of the teams in the mix to sign Boyd in the offseason and seeing how things played out it is really disappointing to see Boyd ended up with another team on such a reasonable contract. The rumor was the Steelers and Boyd couldn’t come together on a contract which really makes us wonder just how badly the front office tried to lowball him.

Pittsburgh traded away Diontae Johnson in the offseason and despite drafting Roman Wilson still needs to add talent at the position. Missing on Boyd really limits the Steelers options unless they work out a trade.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire