Steelers miss out on edge rusher Ryan Kerrigan

Teams that showed the most interest in Ryan Kerrigan were the Eagles, Steelers and Bengals. But he opted to stay in NFC East. https://t.co/hIopweFdDA — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 17, 2021

ESPN NFL analyst Adam Schefter, free-agent edge rusher Ryan Kerrigan is signing a contract with the Philadelphia Eagles. This is relevant to the Pittsburgh Steelers because according to Schefter, the Steelers were one of the teams in on trying to sign Kerrigan before he chose the Eagles.

Kerrigan was one of the veterans we targeted for the Steelers early on to help bolster the lack of depth at outside linebacker prior to the draft. Pittsburgh did select Quincy Roche in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL draft but this is a sign that Pittsburgh will continue to look for veteran depth heading into training camp and even beyond.

List