Breaking News:

Russell Wilson reportedly traded to Broncos in blockbuster move

Steelers miss on another franchise QB, Russell Wilson headed to Denver

Curt Popejoy
·1 min read
In this article:
First it was the Green Bay Packers and Aaron Rodgers and now it is Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson. Wilson is another quarterback that Pittsburgh Steelers fans were hopeful could be dealt to Pittsburgh this offseason but according to ESPN NFL reporter Adam Schefter, it is the Denver Broncos who are going to land Wilson in a massive offseason deal.

No terms of the trade yet but it is being characterized as one of the largest trades in NFL history. Not sure if this is in terms of compensation or just the magnitude of Wilson’s talent.

The Steelers meanwhile, will continue to search for the team’s next starting quarterback.

