Steelers S Minkah Fitzpatrick OUT vs Saints

On Saturday the Pittsburgh Steelers announced safety Minkah Fitzpatrick would be out versus the New Orleans Saints on Sunday due to appendicitis.

Pittsburgh got injured safety Damontae Kazee back from IR this week so he along with second-year safety Tre Norwood will work together to replace Fitzpatrick in the starting lineup next to Terrell Edmunds.

Fitzpatrick has been having a huge season with three interceptions in seven games and one defensive touchdown. It isn’t clear how much time Fitzpatrick will miss but this will be his second missed start of the year.

We have:

• Activated LB T.J. Watt to the active roster

• Downgraded S Minkah Fitzpatrick (appendix) to out for Sunday’s game

• Placed CB Will Jackson on the Reserve/Injured List

• Elevated S Elijah Riley to the Active/Inactive roster @BordasLaw https://t.co/yMqqYQsHrM — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) November 12, 2022

