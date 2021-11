Steelers S Minkah Fitzpatrick tests positive for COVID-19

According to ESPN NFL reporter, Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick has tested positive for COVID-19. Fitzpatrick is the second starter to test positive in the last three days and he joins quarterback Ben Roethlisberger on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

This puts Fitzpatrick’s status for this week’s game in jeopardy. The Steelers are traveling to Los Angeles this week to take on the Chargers and it would be a huge blow to an already-struggling defense to be without one of its top players.

