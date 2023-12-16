Steelers S Minkah Fitzpatrick questionable to return with knee injury

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced that star safety Minkah Fitzpatrick is questionable to return after suffering a knee injury in the second quarter against the Indianapolis Colts.

It wasn’t clear just how Fitzpatrick hurt his knee as he and another Steelers attempted to make a tackle. With Fitzpatrick out, the Steelers are missing both of their starting safeties. Just a few plays before the injury, Damontae Kazee was ejected after a brutal hit on Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr.

The Steelers lead the Colts 13-7 in the final seconds of the first half. No word yet if Fitzpatrick will return in the second half.

