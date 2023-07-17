Steelers S Minkah Fitzpatrick outside Top 10 in catching

EA released the safety ratings for Madden NFL 24 on Monday. Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick checked in as the No. 2 highest-rated safety with a 93 overall. We can quibble all day about whether or not he should be rated higher than Derwin James or not but that was not the part of his ratings that has us scratching our heads.

EA put out the list below with the top 10 catching safeties and Fitzpatrick was nowhere to be found. Nope. The player who led the league in interceptions last season. Technically speaking, Fitzpatrick’s 78 catching rating is as good as Jessie Bates III and Jevon Holland but they couldn’t be bothered to include him on the list.

The rest of the Madden player ratings will be out this week with two or more positional units per day. Madden NFL 24 will be released on August 15.

Don't throw the ball in their direction 🚫 #Madden24 Safety ratings ➡️ https://t.co/jNG0WRU0Y3 pic.twitter.com/0cw2Hqh7nJ — Madden NFL 24 (@EAMaddenNFL) July 17, 2023

