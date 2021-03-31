Steelers’ Minkah Fitzpatrick on growing up an Eagles’ fan; Brian Dawkins being ‘his guy’

Grew up a Philly fan! Brian Dawkins and McNabb were my guys!!! https://t.co/CrbcFX93PV — Minkah Fitzpatrick (@minkfitz_21) March 31, 2021

Minkah Fitzpatrick won’t be an unrestricted free agent until the 2023 NFL season, but you can definitely book Philadelphia as a potential destination if Pittsburgh doesn’t use the franchise tag on the all-world safety.

During a random Wednesday night Q&A with fans, Fitzpatrick was asked his favorite team growing up and the New Jersey native went with the Philadelphia Eagles over the Jets or Giants.

The Steelers star confirmed that quarterback Donovan McNabb and Hall of Fame safety, Brian Dawkins were his two favorite players.

Fitzpatrick is from Old Bridge, New Jersey, some 65 miles north of Philadelphia and 35 miles south of New York City, making it an almost equal split.

Fitzpatrick has earned Pro Bowl selections in each of the past two NFL seasons and the Steelers will surely pick up his fifth-year option by May 3 and his strong play will earn the safety $4 million extra.

