Steelers S Minkah Fitzpatrick full participant at Thursday practice

Despite being only six days removed from an appendectomy, Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick was a full participant in Thursday’s practice. The Steelers are coming off a big win over the New Orleans Saints and inviting the Cincinnati Bengals to town in hopes of a season sweep.

Here is the full practice report for Thursday:

RB Najee Harris (Knee)-FULL

CB Ahkello Witherspoon (Hamstring)-DNP

LB Marcus Allen (Illness)-FULL

S Minkah Fitzpatrick (Appendix)-FULL

LB Devin Bush (Knee)-FULL

G Kevin Dotson (Hip)-LP

OL Trent Scott (Back)-FULL

OL Jesse Davis (Knee)-DNP

LB T.J. Watt (Not Injury Related)-DNP

DT Cam Heyward (Not Injury Related)-DNP

DT Larry Ogunjobi (Knee)-LP

It would be an amazing example of recovery if Fitzpatrick would be able to play on Sunday. The Steelers picked off Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow in the first matchup of the season so I’m sure Fitzpatrick wants to get back out there for round two. Most disconcerting is Witherspoon continuing to be sidelined with his hamstring injury.

