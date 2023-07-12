Steelers S Minkah Fitzpatrick finally getting the respect he deserves

This offseason, most media outlets put together their rankings of the top NFL players. And this offseason has been a big one for Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick. After being a forgotten man in 2021 thanks to the struggles on the Pittsburgh defense, Fitzpatrick returned to form in 2022 and led the NFL in interceptions.

This bounceback has put Fitzpatrick at the top of most lists of the top safeties including this one by ESPN. Voted on by NFL execs, coaches and staff, Fitzpatrick was the consensus top safety in the league.

“Best in the game, and it’s not close,” an NFL personnel director said. “You have to keep him moving because if he’s stationary, coordinators can plan for him, but every single play, there’s that feeling of, where is he going to be? Post, slot, nickel, box. He’s capable, willing and able to handle all of that. He’s brilliant, works, studies, loves the game.”

There are really two big takeaways from this. First, the fact that someone in this poll had Fitzpatrick as the fifth-best safety in the NFL. That is objectively ridiculous and makes no sense. And two that Fitzpatrick took such a tumble after the 2021 season when all he did was finish with two interceptions, seven passes defended and lead the team with 124 tackles.

