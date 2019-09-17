Steelers get Minkah Fitzpatrick from Dolphins

The Dolphins are making no secret that they’re tanking, while the Steelers are trying to get better even after losing Ben Roethlisberger.

Miami defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick has been traded to Pittsburgh, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The trade includes a first-round draft pick, although it’s unclear whether that’s the entirety of the trade.

The Dolphins just drafted Fitzpatrick with the 11th overall pick last year, but since then they’ve gone into major rebuilding mode and are selling off all their assets. The Steelers, on the other hand, are eager to improve their secondary with a talented young player.

Given the Steelers’ 0-2 start and the season-ending injury to Roethlisberger, their first-round pick in 2020 could be a high pick. Right now the Dolphins care more about high picks than wins, and they may have added another high pick, while the Steelers added a player who can help them win.