Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick is in the NFL’s concussion protocol.

Pittsburgh head coach Mike Tomlin confirmed Fitzpatrick’s concussion today. It’s unclear when Fitzpatrick suffered the injury; he played every defensive snap of Thursday night’s game against the Browns.

Fitzpatrick will have to get cleared by the league’s process, which includes an independent medical exam, before he can play on Sunday against the Jets.

Tomlin also said cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon has a hamstring injury that could limit him this week, guard Kevin Dotson has an ankle injury and punter Pressley Harvin has a hip injury.

Steelers’ Minkah Fitzpatrick in concussion protocol originally appeared on Pro Football Talk