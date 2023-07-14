Steelers S Minkah Fitzpatrick in bottom half of NFL’s most dominant players list

When you think of an NFL player being dominant, everyone has a different definition. It really all depends on what you are comparing them to, whether it is the opposition, other players who same position, or the entire NFL.

Our friends over at Touchdown Wire polled all the Wire Network editors to give their 50 most dominant players in the NFL. Nos. 50-26 are out and one Pittsburgh Steelers star made the list.

Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick checks in at No. 30. Here is what TD Wire’s Doug Farrar says about Fitzpatrick:

The Dolphins selected FItzpatrick with the 1th overall pick in the 2018 draft out of Alabama, and they played him all over the secondary as Nick Saban had with the Crimson Tide. But when the Steelers traded for him in 2019, they moved him to nearly full-time free safety, and that was exactly the right move. Since 2018, among safeties with at least 200 targets, Fitzpatrick has the lowest passer rating allowed (62.7), and the lowest completion rate allowed (57.8).

Given that we are still waiting on the results of half of this list, there’s a high probability there will be more defensive backs to make the cut. When you talk about being dominant, it’s hard to imagine any defensive, especially any safety requires the amount of attention Fitzpatrick does.

