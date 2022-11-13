Steelers S Minkah Fitzpatrick among inactives vs Saints

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without starting safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and starting cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon against the New Orleans Saints this week.

Fitzpatrick was a late scratch due to appendicitis. Fitzpatrick underwent an appendectomy on Saturday and will miss multiple games.

Check out the full list of inactives for both teams below.

List

