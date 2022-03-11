Steelers S Miles Killebrew inks deal to remain in Pittsburgh
The Pittsburgh Steelers have taken care of their first contractual business of the offseason with safety and special teamer Miles Killebrew.
According to a source of NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Steelers are bringing Killebrew back on a two-year, $4 million contract.
The #Steelers are bringing back Miles Killebrew for 2 years and $4M, source said.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 11, 2022