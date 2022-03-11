Steelers S Miles Killebrew inks deal to remain in Pittsburgh

Allison Koehler
In this article:
The Pittsburgh Steelers have taken care of their first contractual business of the offseason with safety and special teamer Miles Killebrew.

According to a source of NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Steelers are bringing Killebrew back on a two-year, $4 million contract.

