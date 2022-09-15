Steelers' Mike Tomlin views Jonathan Jones as Patriots' 'lockdown' cornerback

Why Mike Tomlin views Jonathan Jones as Patriots' 'lockdown corner' originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The public perception is that the New England Patriots lack a true No. 1 cornerback in 2022 after parting with both Stephon Gilmore and J.C. Jackson over the last 12 months.

But Mike Tomlin believes the Patriots already have their Gilmore/Jackson replacement in Jonathan Jones.

The Steelers head coach referred to Jones as the Patriots' new "lockdown" cornerback ahead of Pittsburgh's matchup with New England this Sunday.

"They've always (had) a lockdown, match corner if you will, over the years," Tomlin said Monday in a press conference. "In recent years it's been Gilmore, and then it was J.C. Jackson and now it's Jones."

Tomlin observed that Jones was tasked with shadowing star Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill in Week 1, similar to how Jackson and Gilmore were charged with locking up the opponent's top wideout in years past.

"I think that's what you get when you get continuity in a program. The names may change, but the roles and how they go about business, their mode of operation, very much remains the same," Tomlin said.

"I turn on the tape from last week, I see 31 (Jones) tracking No. 10 for Miami (Hill) very much in the ways like the No. 1 corners from New England usually do."

It's no guarantee that Jones is in "shadow" mode against the Steelers, however. The seven-year veteran had previous success containing Hill when the speedster was with the Kansas City Chiefs, so perhaps the Patriots felt he was the best matchup for Hill on Sunday.

New England's other starting outside cornerback, Jalen Mills, had a strong preseason and is two inches taller than the 5-foot-10 Jones, so it's possible the Patriots match him up against taller wideouts throughout the season.

Still, it's a testament to Jones that Tomlin views him as a "lockdown" corner. An undrafted free agent out of Auburn in 2016, Jones has been a steady presence in New England's secondary for several years and appears poised to take on a significant role this season with Jackson and Gilmore elsewhere.