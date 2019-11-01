Steelers, Mike Tomlin fined for inaccurate injury report on Ben Roethlisberger

The Pittsburgh Steelers probably didn’t figure they’d have to pay a fine for their injury report all the way back in Week 2.

The NFL doesn’t let injury report shenanigans go. The Steelers were fined $75,000 and coach Mike Tomlin was fined $25,000 for an inaccurate injury report on quarterback Ben Roethlisberger before a Week 2 game against the Seattle Seahawks, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.

In that game, Roethlisberger suffered a season-ending elbow injury.

Ben Roethlisberger didn’t practice on Sept. 11

It’s not clear exactly why the Steelers got a fine for the Roethlisberger injury report, but it seems easy to figure out.

On Wednesday, Sept. 11, Roethlisberger didn’t practice. It was listed as “not injury related.” However, Tomlin said that day Roethlisberger had an elbow issue due to "the bumps and bruises associated with play,” according to the Associated Press.

Roethlisberger did practice in full on Thursday and Friday, the team said in its injury report. In the game on Sunday, Roethlisberger grabbed his elbow after a throw. He needed season-ending surgery.

The NFL feels the need to fine teams when the injury report isn’t 100 percent factual, if it can prove it wasn’t accurate. Even though Roethlisberger isn’t playing anymore, the Steelers are still paying for his injury.

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin was fined for an inaccurate injury report. (Getty Images)

