Steelers’ Mike Tomlin calls Von Miller an ‘alien from another planet’

The Pittsburgh Steelers know a good pass rusher. While currently injured, TJ Watt leads their attack against opposing quarterbacks and he’s amongst the best of the best.

Pittsburgh head coach Mike Tomlin knows the Buffalo Bills have a similar one, too.

Ahead of his team’s Week 5 meeting with the Bills, Tomlin raved about Von Miller.

In fact, he thinks Miller is an “alien from another planet.”

“That’s just the reality of it,” Tomlin said.

That’s some praise.

Check out Tomlin’s full thoughts on Miller’s game in the clip from his weekly press conference below:

Mike Tomlin couldn't say enough about Von Miller yesterday. The Steelers head coach described him as 'an alien', 'a freak' and 'a scientist' This is worth your time #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/NrydFStW6R — Dan Fetes (@danfetes) October 5, 2022

