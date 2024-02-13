Steelers' Mike Tomlin is a ‘big fan' of Justin Fields: reports originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Justin Fields is garnering interest around the NFL, specifically from one AFC team, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter on "The Pat McAfee Show."

"We know the Pittsburgh [Steelers] is gonna go out and get some type of quarterback," Schefter said. "Whether that's Ryan Tannehill, whether that's Russell Wilson, whether that's Justin Fields. Mike Tomlin's a big fan of Justin Fields. We'll keep that in mind during the offseason and the coming weeks."

Recently, the Steelers cut former Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky. Could they be interested in taking on another Bears quarterback? Mike Tomlin has made it clear the starting job isn't guaranteed to Kenny Pickett, who had a subpar sophomore season, throwing just over 2,000 yards and six touchdowns in 12 games.

Fields could be on the trade block soon if the Bears are swept away by USC Caleb Williams' abilities or someone else in the 2024 NFL draft class. They may also be in the free-agent market for a quarterback, though no reports would indicate that interest.

The Bears might have to trade Fields soon if they want to maximize his value.

"If Chicago wants to extract the best value it can for Justin Fields, it’d be preferable to get the process of finding a trade partner off the ground between now and the beginning of March," NFL insider Albert Breer wrote in his latest mailbag.

"Once the league year starts, quarterback spots across the NFL will start to fill up. Kirk Cousins will decide on a home. Baker Mayfield will, too. And so will scores of others. So if the Bears drag their feet on this, they could miss the market at the position. ... That’s why I’d bet that Fields could be moved around the time of the NFL Scouting Combine or so … if I were a betting man."

Most reports indicate the Bears could return, at least, a second-round pick for Fields. Some suggest a first-round pick could be in play, too. In early January, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported the consensus return of Fields' value.

"The consensus in an informal poll of league evaluators is that Fields would be worth a second- or third-round pick in a pre-draft trade," Fowler said.

On the other hand, the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL draft appears to have tremendous value.

"If the Bears traded the first pick, the return could be immense," Fowler wrote. "Several executives agree Chicago could net more than it did in the Panthers trade, and from a prospective trade partner already picking in the top five. Those execs believe the price to get to No. 1 could be two future first-rounders on top of this year's pick, along with a variation of a Day 2 pick and/or a premium veteran player on a manageable contract."

Will the Steelers insert themselves in trade talks for Fields? The other quarterbacks they have an interest in are free agents, so the Bears will have to pick up the phone quicker than the new league year.

