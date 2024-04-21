Steelers might have the all the cornerbacks they need on the roster

With just a few days until the er, we continue to sort out how the Pittsburgh Steelers will utilize those four picks in the first three rounds. One position most of us continue to view as a top draft need is cornerback.

This is despite the team trading away their best wide receiver in exchange for Donte Jackson at the start of free agency. If the season started today, it would be Jackson and Joey Porter Jr. starting on the outside and this feels good enough not to spend a first-round pick on another cornerback.

But beyond those two, we are actually quite optimistic about some of the other players on the roster. Cory Trice Jr. was off to a great start as a rookie before being lost to injury and we haven't written him off as a contributor this season.

The Steelers also have Darius Rush, Luq Barcoo and Kalon Barnes who all have excellent size and athleticism. Count us among those who want to see what these guys are capable of and don't feel like the front office should have any pressure to spend a first or even second-round pick on a cornerback.

