The middle linebacker player ratings are out for Madden NFL 24. The Pittsburgh Steelers changed out their entire inside linebacker depth chart this offseason. They have new Steelers linebacker Nick Herbig and Tanner Muse both with 90 speed but aside from this there isn’t much to get excited about.

Cole Holcomb - 80

(Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Elandon Roberts - 73

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Nick Herbig - 66

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Tanner Muse - 66

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Mark Robinson - 63

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Christian Kuntz - 56

Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire