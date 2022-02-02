Steelers met with Cam Heyward’s brother Connor at Senior Bowl

Look out Derek Watt, someone is coming for your job. According to Michigan State fullback Conner Heyward, the Pittsburgh Steelers have already met with him once at the Senior Bowl and plan to meet with him again.

In case you weren’t aware, Heyward is the younger brother of star Steelers defensive tackle Cam Heyward.

The younger Heyward played five seasons at Michigan State. After spending his first four seasons as a sort of fullback/running back hybrid, he made the switch to tight end in 2021. Heyward finished the 2021 season with 35 receptions for 326 yards and two receiving touchdowns. Heyward’s best season running the ball was in 2018 when he had 529 rushing yards on 118 carries.

List