Steelers meet with ‘powerful’ OT Blake Fisher at NFL combine

The Pittsburgh Steelers are in the market for an offensive tackle, but just how high they’ll take one is anybody’s guess.

They met with a mix of early and later-round offensive tackle prospects at the NFL scouting combine on Saturday: J.C. Latham (Alabama), Amarius Mims (Georgia), Graham Barton (Duke), Troy Fautanu (Washington) and Blake Fisher (Notre Dame).

“There’s a great vibe,” Fisher said from the podium at the NFL Combine. “You know, Coach Tomlin and everybody else in there and Omar Khan GM. Really, it was really a really good interview in there. Felt really good coming out of there as well.”

Projected to go in the fourth round (where Moore was selected), Fisher, 20, is a project who isn’t seen as an immediate starter in most scouting circles. But he has the promise to develop into one down the road.

“Overall, Fisher is a young, long and powerful blocker with good athletic ability who can be an asset in the zone run game at tackle,” Bleacher Report NFL scout Brandon Thorn noted. “He has more of a boom-or-bust element to his game as a pass protector that will require a plan for development before becoming a consistent starter, but he has the runway and traits for that to happen within his rookie contract.”

Blake Fisher @NDFootball OT had formal with Steelers, "There's a great vibe. You know, Coach Tomlin and everybody else in there and Omar Khan GM. Really, it was really a really good interview in there. Felt really good coming out of there as well," Fisher said. #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/1b47jzWRAv — Bo Marchionte (@BoMarchionte) March 2, 2024

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire