Steelers may have to break own rules with Russell Wilson contract

You have to appreciate the aggressive approach the Pittsburgh Steelers front office took to the quarterback position this offseason. The team cut ties with Kenny Pickett, Mason Rudolph and Mitch Trubisky and replaced them with Russell Wilson, Justin Fields and Kyle Allen.

But the Steelers might have painted themselves into a corner with the quarterback contracts and could force them to break their own rules on negotiating a contract extension with Wilson.

The Steelers rule is once the season starts, contract negotiations end. But this might not be good enough this season. The Steelers have to know if Wilson can still play before they commit to him financially. Wilson is a borderline Hall of Famer but he didn’t act like it the last two seasons. The Steelers would be wise to put aside their typical rule about contracts and give Wilson a few games to see if he can play well in this new Steelers system.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire