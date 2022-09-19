Steelers' Malik Reed praises Mac Jones for adjustments: 'He's pretty smart'

Steelers LB compliments Mac Jones' intelligence after Pats win originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones earned the respect of at least one Pittsburgh Steelers defender in Week 2.

Jones completed 21 of his 35 passes for 252 yards, one touchdown and an interception. Those numbers don't exactly jump off the page, but the second-year QB's impact went beyond the box score.

Steelers linebacker Malik Reed complimented Jones' ability to check into and out of plays at the line of scrimmage during the final drive of the Patriots' 17-14 victory.

"He was seeing what we were in. He is pretty smart," Reed said, per Tim Benz of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. "Once they had a feel for our adjustments, they were able to counteract those things."

Jones showed his intelligence throughout his rookie campaign, so it's no surprise it was on display again on Sunday. Still, it's noteworthy that opposing defenses are taking notice.

The next test for Jones and the Patriots offense will come next Sunday vs. the Baltimore Ravens. Kickoff for the Week 3 showdown is set for 1 p.m. ET at Gillette Stadium.