Minkah Fitzpatrick signs new 5-year deal with Steelers, becomes highest-paid safety in NFL history

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced on Wednesday that they've signed All-Pro safety Minkah Fitzpatrick to a new five-year contract, which covers the final year of his current deal and tacks on a four-year extension.

The team didn't announce any financial details, but Fitzpatrick's agency, WME Sports, confirmed to ESPN's Adam Schefter that the deal is worth more than $18.4 million per year, making him the highest-paid safety in NFL history, and includes $36 million guaranteed. Before Wednesday, the highest-paid safety in the NFL was Jamal Adams of the Seattle Seahawks, who makes $17.5 million a year.

"I am very excited," Fitzpatrick said just minutes after signing the contract. "I am still kind of in shock right now. It's a blessing. I am really excited. It's just the beginning. I am appreciative. I am thankful. Now I just want to keep on chopping."

Fitzpatrick, 25, was picked in the first round of the 2016 NFL draft by the Miami Dolphins, who traded him to the Steelers after Week 2 of the 2019 season. Since arriving in Pittsburgh, Fitzpatrick has gotten better and better. He was voted to the Pro Bowl in 2019 and 2020, and was also chosen as a First-Team All-Pro in both of those years. He had 124 tackles in 2021, his first season with more than 100, which was a 45 tackle jump from his 2020 total of 79. He's reeled in 11 interceptions over his three years with the Steelers, and played in all but one game, starting the other 46.

After signing the contract, Fitzpatrick discussed why he's so thrilled to continue playing for the Steelers.

"I love the history here. What it stands for. The standard we are held to. The standard Coach (Mike) Tomlin holds us to, on the field and off the field. The standard of winning playoff games, division titles and championship games.

"I really like it here. I have been playing well the last three seasons, at a high level. I love the atmosphere, the coaching, the tradition. Being able to continue that for the next few years is definitely a blessing."