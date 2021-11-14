Steelers made ‘last-ditch’ effort for ex-Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr.

Allison Koehler
·1 min read
A few days after disgruntled receiver Odell Beckham Jr. got his wish for a release from the Cleveland Browns, he was widdling down his choices between a handful of teams.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Beckham was deciding between the Chiefs, Packers, Patriots and Seahawks when he got another call.

The Steelers made a last-ditch run at Beckham, but he had already made up his mind on the move to Los Angeles.

Pittsburgh is without two of their top two receivers in JuJu Smith-Schuster, who is out for the season, and Chase Claypool, week-to-week with a toe injury.

You can’t blame the team for trying, but I think we’re all happy that their efforts were unsuccessful.

