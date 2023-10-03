Are the Steelers in a Mac Jones situation with Kenny Pickett?

Kenny Pickett wasted no time getting back at it after the 2022 season ended — and his approach was relentless. Less than two weeks after a Miami Dolphins field goal dashed their playoff hopes, he was back to working out, getting into a routine. Pickett would be found at the Steelers training facility before sunrise and left after sunset.

“I would be here mighty early. And I left mighty late,” Pickett told Teresa Varley of Steelers.com. “Showing up here when it was dark out and leaving when it’s dark is a little bit depressing. I was taking some vitamin D, for sure… It would be about leaving the building when I felt good about the day’s work, and I felt really confident going into the game.”

Everywhere you looked on social media, the former 20th overall draft pick was paying his dues to make that second-year leap so critical in a young player’s career. Pickett spent endless hours self-scouting, diligently studying film, drilling fundamentals, refining his throwing motion and working on scanning the field.

Another great week of work with Pittsburgh Steelers QB Kenny Pickett in Pittsburgh. Camp ready after a great offseason of hard work and goal driven workouts. Footwork, fundamentals, throwing sequence and routes on air with married drop. @steelers pic.twitter.com/ummuQQqEkY — Tony Racioppi (@Tonyrazz03) July 18, 2023

What happened?

Based on what we’ve seen from him through four games, you’d think he was lazy in the offseason. Instead, he’s looked like a different quarterback from his rookie season, even from the first few games where struggling was expected.

Pickett ended season one on a high note, showing he could come through in clutch situations and helping the Pittsburgh Steelers to a 7-2 record in the final stretch. He appeared to have the makings of a long-term answer at quarterback.

Fast forward, and all of that is in question. He hasn’t proven that he can read through progressions, is missing open receivers and is too quick to escape the pocket.

This wasn’t how it was supposed to go. There were expectations that he’d build on that promise from his first year.

Withintelligentof his flaws and incapability to design a consistent and smart game plan, Matt Canada can’t help with that. It’s all mental.

Pickett’s current issues are tolerable from a rookie, but he’s had an entire offseason as the starting quarterback and worked his tail off in the months leading up to September.

The New England Patriots are dealing with the same thing with their third-year signal caller, Mac Jones, selected 10th overall in 2021. Bill Belichick faces the uncomfortable reality that he may not be their guy. Per PFF’s premium stats, Jones ranks 27th in yards per pass, expected points added per play and completion percentage. Only Zach Wilson, Desmond Ridder and Pickett are fairing worse.

Like Jones, it was never believed Pickett needed to be a top-10 quarterback. As long as he was smart in taking care of the ball and made plays when needed, the run game and defense would be the real stars. Only the ground game and defense have been inconsistent and problematic.

All Pittsburgh needs to do (sarcasm) is replace the offensive coordinator and shuffle the offensive line to see if Pickett can improve. But none of that looks promising for 2023. By the season’s end — if not already — we could be wondering if the Steelers have a Mac Jones situation on their hands.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire