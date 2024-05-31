Steelers have lowest-paid starting WR duo in the NFL

We have already talked about how the Pittsburgh Steelers have spent less on the offensive side of the football than any other team in the NFL. This is in contrast to Pittsburgh having the most expensive defense in the league.

One striking example of just how the Steelers have underpaid on the offensive side of the football is wide receiver. With the contract extension just signed by Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, the Dolphins are now paying $58.25 million per year on their top two wide receivers Waddle and Tyreek Hill.

By comparison, top Steelers wide receivers George Pickens and Roman Wilson are making significantly less. How much less? How about $55.13 million per year less? Pickens and Wilson combine for only $3.12 million per year.

The Steelers have plenty of money to spend and plenty want to see the Steelers use some of that cap space to add a big-time playmaker at wide receiver.

The Steelers only have two offensive players with cap hits of over $10 million this season. That would be starting guards James Daniels and Isaac Seumalo with the third-highest hit being backup center Nate Herbig.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire