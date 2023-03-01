Steelers get low marks on NFLPA free agency ‘report card’

One of our core jobs as a union is to improve the overall working conditions for our players. Often, you see our advocacy on “big” issues — like our push for better field surfaces at stadiums or standardized safety protocols that limit the risk of workplace injuries — but it also includes the daily experience of players at the team facilities away from the lights and cameras.

For many years, players have brought up the idea of creating a “Free Agency Guide,” which would contain information that can help illuminate what that daily experience is like for players and their families from team to team. If knowledge is really power, then providing players with information about each club would not only help them make important career decisions, but it would also help raise the standards across each club.