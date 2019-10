A Steelers season rife with injuries has had another.

Steelers defensive lineman Stephon Tuitt tore his pectoral and will miss the rest of the season, Chris Mortensen of ESPN reports.

The 6-foot-6, 303-pound Tuitt has started all six games this season and has 3.5 sacks.

Tuitt still has three more seasons on his contract with the Steelers. Next year his cap hit will be $14.9 million.