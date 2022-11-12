Steelers lose star safety Minkah Fitzpatrick vs. Saints due to appendicitis

We have:

• Activated LB T.J. Watt to the active roster

• Downgraded S Minkah Fitzpatrick (appendix) to out for Sunday’s game

• Placed CB Will Jackson on the Reserve/Injured List

• Elevated S Elijah Riley to the Active/Inactive roster @BordasLaw https://t.co/yMqqYQsHrM — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) November 12, 2022

This is a stunner: the Pittsburgh Steelers announced Saturday that star safety Minkah Fitzpatrick will not play in Sunday’s game with the New Orleans Saints due to a surprise case of appendicitis. Fitzpatrick, who turns 26 next week, has been one of Pittsburgh’s best defenders on the year so far, and he’ll be missed. He’s totaled 3 interceptions (returning one of them 34 yards for a defensive touchdown), 6 passes defensed, 45 tackles (28 solo), and a quarterback hit through the Steelers’ first 7 games.

But it’s one stud defender exiting while another steps in, because the Steelers also activated outside linebacker T.J. Watt from injured reserve on Saturday. He’s been out since Week 1’s fourth quarter with a pectoral muscle injury but has managed to return in time to play against the Saints. His old Wisconsin Badgers teammate Ryan Ramczyk will have his hands full blocking Watt from the right tackle spot, which becomes an even bigger concern given New Orleans will be without center Erik McCoy and left guard Andrus Peat due to injuries of their own.

