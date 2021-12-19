Steelers lose Pat Freiermuth after hard hit to head

Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth was knocked out in the third quarter of today’s game against the Titans.

Freiermuth appeared to be out on his feet as soon as he was hit after catching a short pass from Ben Roethlisberger on third-and-1.

Roethlisberger recognized the seriousness of the injury and immediately ran to Freiermuth and then signaled for the medical staff to come on the field.

Freiermuth did get up and walk to the sideline under his own power.

