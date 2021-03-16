Steelers lose OLB Bud Dupree, offensive lineman Matt Feiler in free agency

Mar. 16—Join the conversation

On the first day NFL teams could begin negotiating with free agents, the Pittsburgh Steelers lost two starters — one on each side of the ball.

Matt Feiler, who has started at right tackle and left guard the past two seasons, signed a three-year, $27 million contract with the Los Angeles Chargers, ESPN reported. Outside linebacker Bud Dupree agreed to a contract with the Tennessee Titans. NFL Network reported the contract is worth $16.5 million a year on a multiyear deal.

The contracts won't become official until the start of the new NFL calendar year at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Feiler, 28, was an undrafted free agent from Division II Bloomsburg who developed in the Steelers system under former offensive line coaches Mike Munchak and Shaun Sarrett. Feiler started 40 games for the Steelers, including 39 over the past three seasons. He earned $3.259 million last year as a restricted free agent.

After starting at right tackle for the Steelers in 2019, Feiler moved inside to left guard and made 13 starts there last season. With the Chargers, he will be reunited with Sarrett, who was hired as assistant offensive line coach after the Steelers did not renew his contract.

The Steelers were hoping to retain Feiler but had little room to operate with under the NFL's $182.5 million salary cap.

Dupree departs the Steelers after six seasons. The team's No. 1 draft choice in 2015, Dupree came into his own in 2019 when he recorded a career-high 11 1/2 sacks. The Steelers placed the franchise tag on Dupree last season when he earned $15.8 million. Dupree had eight sacks in 11 games before incurring a season-ending torn ACL.

Dupree totaled 39 1/2 sacks and, with T.J. Watt, was part of the NFL's best pass-rushing duos. The Steelers will replace Dupree with second-year outside linebacker Alex Highsmith.

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Joe by email at jrutter@triblive.com or via Twitter .