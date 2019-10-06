Steelers lose Mason Rudolph, then lose to Ravens in overtime

Charean Williams
ProFootball Talk on NBC Sports

The Steelers lost their quarterback, and then they lost the game.

Mason Rudolph was knocked out with 7:17 remaining in the third quarter on a hit that was hard to watch. Third-string quarterback Devlin Hodges kept Pittsburgh in the game.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

But Justin Tucker kicked a 48-yard field goal with 10 seconds remaining in regulation to send the game to overtime and then kicked a 46-yard game-winner with 5:26 left in overtime for a 26-23 win.

The Ravens improved to 3-2, while the Steelers fell to 1-4.

The Steelers led 23-20 on a 33-yard Chris Boswell with 2:37 remaining in regulation, but Lamar Jackson, who had an uneven game, drove the Ravens to the tying score on a nine-play, 45-yard drive. The Ravens benefited with a roughing the passer penalty on Olasunkanmi Adeniyi in the possession.

In overtime, JuJu Smith-Schuster lost a fumble that was punched out by Marlon Humphrey and recovered by Humphrey. The Ravens gained only 6 yards before Tucker was called on to kick the game-winning field goal.

Jackson went 19-of-28 for 161 yards with a touchdown and three interceptions.

Hodges finished 7-of-9 for 68 yards after Rudolph went 13-of-20 for 131 yards and a touchdown.

What to Read Next