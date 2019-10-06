Steelers lose Mason Rudolph, then lose to Ravens in overtime

The Steelers lost their quarterback, and then they lost the game.

Mason Rudolph was knocked out with 7:17 remaining in the third quarter on a hit that was hard to watch. Third-string quarterback Devlin Hodges kept Pittsburgh in the game.

But Justin Tucker kicked a 48-yard field goal with 10 seconds remaining in regulation to send the game to overtime and then kicked a 46-yard game-winner with 5:26 left in overtime for a 26-23 win.

The Ravens improved to 3-2, while the Steelers fell to 1-4.

The Steelers led 23-20 on a 33-yard Chris Boswell with 2:37 remaining in regulation, but Lamar Jackson, who had an uneven game, drove the Ravens to the tying score on a nine-play, 45-yard drive. The Ravens benefited with a roughing the passer penalty on Olasunkanmi Adeniyi in the possession.

In overtime, JuJu Smith-Schuster lost a fumble that was punched out by Marlon Humphrey and recovered by Humphrey. The Ravens gained only 6 yards before Tucker was called on to kick the game-winning field goal.

Jackson went 19-of-28 for 161 yards with a touchdown and three interceptions.

Hodges finished 7-of-9 for 68 yards after Rudolph went 13-of-20 for 131 yards and a touchdown.