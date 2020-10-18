Steelers lose Devin Bush to knee injury

Steelers linebacker Devin Bush is out of today’s game with a knee injury.

In the second quarter against the Browns, Bush went down and grabbed his knee. After halftime, the Steelers announced that Bush would not return.

The No. 10 overall pick in last year’s NFL draft, Bush is one of the Steelers’ most important defensive players, and losing him for any significant period of time would be a big blow.

It may not be a big blow today, however, as the Steelers lead the Browns 24-7.

