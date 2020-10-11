Steelers lose 3 offensive starters to injury in win

Diontae Johnson took a direct blow to the back, but Tomlin says he thinks he'll be available next week. Tomlin says David DeCastro is being evaluated, availability in question for next week. Pouncey also being evaluated. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) October 11, 2020





It was great to see the Pittsburgh Steelers hold off the Philadelphia Eagles and pull out the 38-29 win. But what you don’t like to see are multiple starters have to leave the game with injuries.

Wide receiver Diontae Johnson suffered a back injury, guard David DeCastro suffered an abdominal injury and the injury to center Maurkice Pouncey was identified as a foot injury.

The Steelers get their toughest test of the season next week when they take on the resurgent Cleveland Browns. The passing offense didn’t miss a beat without Johnson mainly because of the emergence of rookie Chase Claypool.

However, the Steelers cannot afford to be down their two best offensive linemen when they take on a Browns defense containing defensive end Myles Garrett.

The hope is all three guys will be able to get healthy this week and be available on Sunday. Keep in mind, when injuries like this come up, Pittsburgh now has 12 straight games without a bye thanks to the Tennessee Titans COVID-19 debacle.

