Are the Steelers looking to trade up in the NFL draft?

According to ESPN NFL reporter Adam Schefter, at least six teams have reached out to the Arizona Cardinals to inquire about trading up to the No. 3 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. Could the Pittsburgh Steelers be among those teams?

The Steelers currently hold the No. 17 pick in the first round. A move up to No. 3 would be expensive but could potentially land a game-changer on defense. It would certainly include this season’s and next season’s first-round pick and possibly another pick next season but would the chance to draft a player like Alabama edge Will Anderson Jr. or Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter be worth it?

Let us know in the comments if you think the Steelers are contemplating a trade up and if so, who are they going up to get?

At least six teams have inquired with the Arizona Cardinals about trading up for the third overall pick in the upcoming April 27 NFL Draft, per league sources. Cardinals still are mulling whether to move pick or make it. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 10, 2023

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire