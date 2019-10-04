Steelers list top WR, RB as full participants, questionable

Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster said earlier in the day he’d do the “bare minimum” in practice.

But according to the team’s official injury report, he was a full participant in Friday’s practice despite his toe injury.

The difference between those two characterizations points to at least some uncertainty, hence his designation as questionable on the team’s final report of the week.

Running back James Conner and tight end Vance McDonald were also listed as full participants today, and questionable for Sunday’s game against the Ravens.