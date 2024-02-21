Steelers list Phil Matusz as new strength and conditioning coach

On the Pittsburgh Steelers website, they have officially listed former Boston College strength coach Phil Matusz as the team’s new strength and conditioning coach.

Matusz replaces Marcel Pastoor who was with the franchise for 23 years. Matusz has roots in western Pennsylvania having been from Greenville. Another connection to the Steelers is that Matusz coached Dino Tomlin, son of head coach Mike Tomlin.

But this isn’t a hire based on family connections. Matusz has an impressive resume going back to his time at Ohio State University through tenure at Boston College. Both teams have been known to turn out pro-ready athletes, especially along the line of scrimmage.

One of the big things any strength and conditioning coach is responsible for is training centered on minimizing injuries and maximizing performance. Matusz is well respected in the community and should be an upgrade.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire