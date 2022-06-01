Steelers lineman Stephon Tuitt to retire after brother's 2021 death

Stephon Tuitt will retire from the NFL after eight seasons. (Photo by Mark Alberti/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Veteran Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Stephon Tuitt feels compelled to move beyond football. Tuitt announced his retirement from the NFL on Wednesday, citing his brother's death as one of the reasons Tuitt will step away from the game.

Tuitt, 29, announced the news in a statement on Twitter.

Statement from Stephon Tuitt: pic.twitter.com/46iOoOZZZW — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) June 1, 2022

Tuitt cited his graduation from Notre Dame and his brother's death as reasons he's walking away from the NFL.

"After the tragic loss of my brother Richard, and upon completing my degree from the University of Notre Dame, I know I am being called to move beyond the sport of football," the statement read.

Tuitt's brother Richard was killed in a hit-and-run in Georgia last June.

The Steelers released a statement thanking Tuitt for his contributions. Steelers general manager Omar Khan said Tuitt "always handled himself with class maturity."

Stephon Tuitt spent eight years with Steelers

Tuitt was selected by the Steelers with the team's second-round pick in the 2014 NFL draft. Tuitt was a consistent presence on the Steelers' defensive line for seven seasons. Once he became a starter in 2015, Tuitt played in double digits games in five of his last six seasons.

Tuitt spent the entire 2021 NFL season on Injured Reserve due to a knee injury. It was uncertain when Tuitt would be able to return to the NFL. In late May, Tuitt's teammates said they expected him to return to the team for the 2022 NFL season.