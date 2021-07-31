  • Oops!
Steelers legend Troy Polamalu announces he has COVID-19

Curt Popejoy
Former Pittsburgh Steelers legendary safety Troy Polamalu announced via his social media on Friday he had tested positive for COVID-19. Polamalu released the statement below:

“I recently tested positive for the Covid-19. Thank God I feel great and family are well. I’m working with the HOF to ensure we abide by all protocols to make it to Canton in time for all the festivities.”

Polamalu is set to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on August 7. As Polamalu indicated, he is going to do everything he can to be sure he is able to attend.

