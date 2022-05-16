Steelers legend Jerome Bettis graduates from Notre Dame

If you made a list of the best NFL trades of all time, the one that brought running back Jerome Bettis to the Pittsburgh Steelers in 1996 is right at the top of the list. Bettis went on to become one of the best running backs in Steelers history and a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Before becoming an NFL legend, he was a star at Nore Dame. Now he can add Notre Dame graduate to that list. On Sunday, Better made good on a 28-year-old promise to his mom by finishing his business degree.

“I promised her years ago, sitting in Coach Holtz’s office, that I would come back and graduate,” Bettis said on the Pod of Gold podcast last month. “So, I owe that to her as well.”

Bettis spent 10 seasons with the Steelers and rushed for 10,571 yards. In total, Bettis had 13,662 rushing yards, good enough for 6th all-time.

