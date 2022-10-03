Steelers legend compares QB Kenny Pickett to Ben Roethlisberger

If you want a guy who truly epitomizes what it means to be a Pittsburgh Steeler, you can’t go wrong with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. You also can’t go wrong if you named wide receiver Hines Ward. So when Ward speaks about what it means to be a Steeler, people listen.

After the Steelers loss on Sunday to the New York Jets, Ward went on the AP Pro Football Podcast to talk about the big news of the game. That news was the team’s decision to bench quarterback Mitch Trubisky in favor of rookie Kenny Pickett. Ward raved about Pickett and called him a gunslinger after his performance.

But perhaps the biggest compliment Ward paid to Pickett was saying he reminded him of Roethlisberger. Ward loves Pickett’s confidence and that special something about him that makes him believe he can make every throw and win every game. The only question now is if Pickett remains the starter for the rest of the season.

Former Steelers star WR Hines Ward, the Super Bowl 40 MVP, says rookie QB Kenny Pickett is a "gunslinger" with confidence similar to Ben Roethlisberger. Listen to the full interview with @RobMaaddi on the AP Pro Football Podcast. Download/subscribe: https://t.co/PYmxNLEGLa pic.twitter.com/bcFghjjv9B — AP NFL (@AP_NFL) October 2, 2022

List

Grading the Steelers after the 24-20 loss to the Jets

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire