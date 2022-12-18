Steelers lead Panthers 14-7 at halftime

Entering Week 15, the Panthers controlled their own outcome in the NFC South despite being 5-8.

But the 5-8 Steelers hold a 14-7 advantage over Carolina at halftime.

With Mitch Trubisky starting at quarterback as Kenny Pickett is still in the concussion protocol, the Steelers scored touchdowns on their first two drives. Running back Najee Harris ran it in from 7-yards out to open the scoring. And rookie running back Jaylen Warren pounded in a 2-yard touchdown to make the score 14-7 with 8:20 left in the second quarter.

Both scoring drives lasted at least 10 plays.

Trubisky finished the first half 9-of-11 passing for 97 yards. Harris has 48 yards on 10 carries with Warren registering 28 yards on seven carries.

The Panthers got a 5-yard touchdown pass from Sam Darnold to receiver D.J. Moore. Darnold had a good first half, completing 7-of-12 for 99 yards.

But Pittsburgh has recorded 11 first downs to Carolina’s five. The Steelers are also 4-of-6 on third down while the Panthers are 3-of-7.

The Steelers will have the ball to start the second half.

