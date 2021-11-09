Steelers lead Bears 14-3 at halftime

The Bears have more yards and more plays than the Steelers. They also have more turnovers, more penalties and fewer points.

Chicago trails Pittsburgh 14-3 at halftime.

The Bears gained 52 of their 127 yards on their final drive of the half. They came up 12 yards short of the end zone when Jimmy Graham dropped a touchdown catch, and the Bears had to settle for a 30-yard Cairo Santos field goal with 15 seconds left in the half.

The Steelers gained only 20 yards total on three possessions that ended in punts. Fifty-nine of their 112 yards came on their opening drive when they drove for a touchdown, with Najee Harris running it in from 10 yards out.

Cameron Heyward gave the Steelers a short field with an interception of Justin Fields in the first quarter, and Pat Freiermuth caught a 4-yard pass from Ben Roethlisberger to complete a nine-play, 36-yard drive. That gave Pittsburgh a 14-0 lead.

Roethlisberger is 9-of-13 for 63 yards and a touchdown, and Fields has completed 5 of 11 passes for 63 yards and an interception.

T.J. Watt has two sacks of Fields, giving him 10.5 for the season. Browns edge rusher Myles Garrett has the NFL lead with 12.

