Steelers LB T.J. Watt says for the first time in his career, he ‘feels old’

For the past seven seasons, the centerpiece of the Pittsburgh Steelers defense has been edge defender T.J. Watt. In just seven seasons he’s established himself as the best pass rusher in franchise history, one of the best defensive players in the NFL and a near surefire Hall of Famer.

And now he’s old. At least that’s how Watt feels. Watt will turn 30 during the 2024 season.

“I feel old,” Watt said. “This is the first time in my career that I’ve started to feel old.”

“It’s weird. It’s very strange,” said Watt. “But it’s also kind of a check to understand that I don’t get to play this game forever. I understand that I’m not going to be able to play this game for 10 more years, so I need to be able to make each and every day count, each and every year count. I need to and do everything possible to bring another championship back to this city.”

