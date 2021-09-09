Steelers LB T.J. Watt signs massive contract extension

Curt Popejoy
·1 min read
It took far too long and was far too stressful for anyone’s own good but the Pittsburgh Steelers and linebacker T.J. Watt have finally agreed on a huge contract extension to keep Watt with the Steelers for the foreseeable future. NFL reporter Ian Rapoport is reporting Watt got a massive four-year extension worth more than $112 million with a mind-boggling $80 million fully guaranteed.

Watt sat out the entirety of training camp and the preseason waiting on this new contract making him one of the highest-paid defensive players in the NFL. Watt led the league with 15 sacks and 23 tackles for loss.

